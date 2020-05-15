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Sikul Dracul
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19 views • May 15, 2020
KunTao Silat is renown for its aggressive entries and dynamic legwork. Here Guru Jeff Fargo demonstrates with GuruMuda Kyle Mentink the freight-train like response to attack that utilizes the basic Djuru One movement with internal energy and structure that delivers awesome power with the point of the elbow.
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