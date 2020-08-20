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John Paul Rice, confirms that recent pedophilia and trafficking reports are credible
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74 views • August 20, 2020
Hollywood Producer, Director, and Actor, John Paul Rice, confirms in this video that recent pedophilia and trafficking reports are credible. His experiences and research also point to serious problems plaguing Hollywood which include big name stars, directors, and Hollywood moguls.
John was himself a child victim of sexual abuse. He rescued his parents from it!
He opposes trying to saddle a group as the “bad people.” He says we have to heal if we’re going to stop this cycle. One of the wisest videos I’ve seen.
“We have to stop fighting each other and unite this country for our children.”
John was himself a child victim of sexual abuse. He rescued his parents from it!
He opposes trying to saddle a group as the “bad people.” He says we have to heal if we’re going to stop this cycle. One of the wisest videos I’ve seen.
“We have to stop fighting each other and unite this country for our children.”
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