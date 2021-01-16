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In the Light of Truth: The Grail Message [Book Review + Criticism]
jroseland
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21 views • January 16, 2021
I narrate a book review of Abdruschin's work, In the Light of Truth: The Grail Message, and, as an arbitrary contrarian, elucidate some counterpoints.

Read: A BRIEF REVIEW OF THE WORK - By Lawton Brown
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/1695-light-of-truth-grail-message
Listen to #podcast
https://castbox.fm/vb/345115532

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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podcastspiritualityphilosophybook reviewin the light of truththe grail messageabdruschinoskar ernst bernhardtlawton brownwuwuabdruschin podcastin the light of truth book reviewthe grail message book review
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