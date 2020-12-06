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Miles Guo: one of the greatest about the Whistleblowers’ Movement is to let the world understand the Chinese people are not equal to the CCP, and the CCP do not represent the Chinese people; our fellow fighters shall continuously spread out the truth, letting people around the world understand the CCP is the world’s public enemy; in the past decades, the CCP has been using cultural communications and exchanges to fool the world with its BGY schemes (B: infiltration on internet; G: gold, money; Y: yellow, sexual activities) - entertainment and sports sectors link to corruption in judicial and law enforcement sectors; President Trump will become a historical figure comparable to George Washington; after Section 230 is terminated, the Whistleblowers’ Movement, the NFSC, GTV, GNews, GCoin, GDollar, GClubs, GFashion will be benefited the most
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