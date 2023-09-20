Richard Checked In Shortly after this Video,,, The whole picture is Becoming much more CLEAR

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/9TJc3vUn02A?si=_bQOFOzDyq6_ylRS
Quotation from original video description….”Shortly after doing this video Richrd Montbleau checked in and was very much in a stable state of Mind ..He is Obviously seeking the Lord and Now I have Documented Him speaking and in good state of mind"
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.