PRAISE TO THE COVID TRUTH-TELLERS!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Over the past two years many brave souls from all walks of life have refused to kowtow to the narrative demanded by governments across the world. Journalists, doctors, politicians. They might have been in the minority, but they stood their ground. The deserve our thanks. Also today, all the covid conspiracy theories have come true... And: When you lose San Francisco...you've really lost.