Faith Friday - Whose Report Will You Believe? Morning Manna - Feb 7, 2025

In this Faith Friday episode, Rick & Doc discuss the importance of understanding your identity in Christ to build strong faith. They explore how the Hebrews' failure to embrace their new identity as free people and children of promise led to a lack of faith when they encountered the giants in Canaan. Analyzing Numbers 13 and 14 highlights the contrast between the negative report of the 10 spies and the positive, faith-driven perspective of Joshua and Caleb. Today's Faith Friday reminds us that faith is rooted in knowing who you are in Christ and trusting God's promises, even in the face of overwhelming challenges.
Topics Covered:
- The connection between identity in Christ and faith
- God's promise to the Israelites regarding the land of Canaan
- The role of the spies and the differing reports from the 10 and 2 spies
- The concept of seeing oneself as a victor, not a slave
- The consequences of negativity and unbelief in God’s promises
- Faith in action and the importance of focusing on God's promises, not obstacles
Scripture References:
- Numbers 13:1-3 - "Send thou men, that they may search the land of Canaan, which I give unto the children of Israel..."
- Exodus 13:3-5 - "Remember this day in which ye came out from Egypt... a land flowing with milk and honey..."
- Numbers 13:17-20 - "Go up this way southward, and go up into the mountain, and see the land..."
- Numbers 13:21-25 - "They went up and searched the land... and they bare between two upon a staff a branch with one cluster of grapes..."
- Numbers 13:26-27 - "And they went and came to Moses, and to Aaron, and to all the congregation... and showed them the fruit of the land..."
- Numbers 13:28-29 - "Nevertheless, the people be strong that dwell in the land, and the cities are walled and very great..."
- Numbers 13:30-32 - "Caleb... said, Let us go up at once and possess it, for we are well able to overcome it..."
- Numbers 13:33 - "And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers..."
- Numbers 14:1-5 - "And all the congregation lifted up their voice and cried... let us make a captain, and let us return into Egypt."
- Numbers 14:6-10 - "Joshua and Caleb rent their clothes... The land which we passed through to search it, is an exceeding good land..."
- Numbers 14:11-12 - "And the Lord said unto Moses, How long will this people provoke me?..."
- Numbers 14:13-19 - "Moses said unto the Lord... Let the power of my Lord be great..."
- Numbers 14:20-25 - "I have pardoned according to thy word... But my servant Caleb, because he had another spirit within him..."
- Numbers 14:26-39 - "How long shall I bear with this evil congregation which murmur against me?"
- Hebrews 4:2 - "For unto us was the gospel preached as well as unto them, but the word preached did not profit them..."