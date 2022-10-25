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Food Forest Abundance exists to help you grow your own food, and we are building food forests all over the world!
If you’re looking to ignite the food freedom revolution in your area and be part of the solution, then a Freedom Farm Academy may be the answer!
The possibilities for your Freedom Farm Academy are endless. If you want to get involved, just visit us at www.foodforestabundance.com/freedom-farm-academy/ to learn more