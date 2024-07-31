The People's Choice with Joi Torello

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with St. Clair County Commissioner, Joi Torello, about running for re-election in August. Joi represents District 4, which consists of Marysville, Port Huron Township, and Precinct 1 in Kimball Township.





