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A sermon given by Archimandrite Savvas Agioritis (the Athonite) on 25 December 2020
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414 views • June 04, 2022
The sermon is in Greek with English subtitles.
Topic of Father Savvas's sermon:
On Masks and Other Unacceptable Innovative Practices Introduced into Orthodox Worship as a result of COVID, Concluding with Advice on the COVID Vaccines
For more information about Archimadrite Savvas and an English transcript of the above sermon, see link: https://www.orthodoxtalks.com/elder-savvas-agioritis-the-athonite/
Topic of Father Savvas's sermon:
On Masks and Other Unacceptable Innovative Practices Introduced into Orthodox Worship as a result of COVID, Concluding with Advice on the COVID Vaccines
For more information about Archimadrite Savvas and an English transcript of the above sermon, see link: https://www.orthodoxtalks.com/elder-savvas-agioritis-the-athonite/
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