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🇺🇦 Ukrainian soldier complaining that locals "on Ukrainian territory" are not very happy to see AFU soldiers and put up Zs instead. He's sarcastic about "fighting for them" & is worried about locals giving up AFU positions to the Russians.
Source @Intel Slava Z