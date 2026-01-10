BREAKINGː NEW FOOTAGE REVEALS EVERYTHING [RENEE NO GOOD ICE SHOOTING] 🚙💀 DAILY RIOT

*Disclaimer:* The opinions and views expressed in this video are solely those of the creator and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of any affiliated organizations, employers, or groups. This content is for informational/entertainment purposes only and does not constitute professional advice (medical, legal, financial, etc.). Users engage with this content at their own risk.





In this video we watch the body cam footage of the ICE officer who shot Renee Good after she attempted to run him over. We also see how this behavior is organized and trained by a group called ICE WATCH which she was apart of.





There seem to be calls to protest over this situation which is completely unnecessary.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4Fgz-GiAlc