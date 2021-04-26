© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm losing patience with the zombies
Follow
3
Share
Report
30 views • April 26, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman, April 23, 2021
In recent months, Dr Coleman's videos have been heavily targeted by paid trolls spreading lies and libels about him, which is why he has had to disable comments. Dr Coleman apologises and hopes that you understand.
To buy Dr Coleman's latest book called, 'Endgame - The Hidden Agenda-21' click here https://www.amazon.co.uk/Endgame-Hidden-Agenda-Vernon-Coleman/dp/B08Z5LSKVH/
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/i-039-m-losing-patience-with-the-zombies_XqoCT4bfyK3XkJ7.html
In recent months, Dr Coleman's videos have been heavily targeted by paid trolls spreading lies and libels about him, which is why he has had to disable comments. Dr Coleman apologises and hopes that you understand.
To buy Dr Coleman's latest book called, 'Endgame - The Hidden Agenda-21' click here https://www.amazon.co.uk/Endgame-Hidden-Agenda-Vernon-Coleman/dp/B08Z5LSKVH/
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/i-039-m-losing-patience-with-the-zombies_XqoCT4bfyK3XkJ7.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.