THC & Me Back Together Again for the 1st Time?

Mitigating THC experiences for a tolerance reset, clarity, or ODs w/ #Undue.





Dr. McNabb talks about Veteran Cannabis, and the importance of responsible use of THC and the need for individuals to educate themselves on how to manage their THC experiences in a safe and responsible way.





Dr. Marion McNabb from the Cannabis Center of Excellence is one of the most respected researchers of cannabis in Massachusetts who has earned her reputation around the world.





The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.





This week we discuss: Undue. How to mitigate THC experiences for (1) cannabis "overdoses" (2) tolerance resets &/or (3) hangover clarity.





Episode 1134 The #TalkingHedge with guest Dr. Marion McNabb from the Cannabis Center of Excellence...

https://youtu.be/EMVhSIJDKdU



