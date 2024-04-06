Strike Gunner S.T.G (1991, Arcade)

Strike Gunner S.T.G (also known as Super Strike Gunner in Europe) is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Athena and published by Tecmo. It was also released for SNES.



In 2008 aliens have invaded Earth and threaten to destroy mankind. Earth's scientists have built two ultimate weapons, the Strike Gunner, piloted by Mark McKenzie and Jane Sinclair, defend Earth against the aliens.



Your ship has a single shot and secondary system. At the beginning of each level, you pick one out of several systems for your second system. Most options are weapons, but there is also shield, for example. The second system can be used as long as you have energy for it. The energy can be replenished by collecting an item. There is only one item in the game, which switches between speed upgrade, shot upgrade and energy replenishment until it's collected.

