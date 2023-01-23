https://gettr.com/post/p23dn7u3506
2022.12.30 CCP continues to create virus disasters all over the world, with its unrestricted biological and chemical warfare to bring down the United States and the West. At the same time, it uses its usual evil means to blame the "white paper movement", defrauding the public and avoiding accountability.
CCP不断在全世界制造病毒灾难，作为其搞乱、搞弱、搞垮美国和西方超限战的生化武器，同时，采用其一贯的卑劣手段，嫁祸于“白纸运动”，企图欺骗民众、逃脱罪责。
