North Gaza Distributing Aid To Displaced Families Children to Celebrate Start of Eid Al-Adha tuhani-50
الشيف تهاني قاعود tuhani-50
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8MjRRmyGio
🇪🇬 شكراً مغرب🇲🇦 شكراً فلسطين 🇵🇸 من قلب شمال قطاع غزة
Thank you Morocco Thank you Palestine from the heart of the northern Gaza Strip
Chef Tuhani tuhani-50