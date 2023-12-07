Create New Account
SHaDoWCa7 plays Countryside Promenade on piano (Leo Nissim)
SHaDoWCa7
www.SHaDoWCa7.com
SHaDoWCa7 originally posted this song to her old YouTube channel on July 10, 2014. Below is a reprint of her original description:

"So many of you have asked to see me playing the piano, so I have finally gotten around to recording myself playing one of my favorite tunes. It is called 'Countryside Promenade' by Leo Nissim which was featured on the Discovery Channel commercial "Ignorance is Bliss." I could play this song forever and never stop, it is just so much fun! I do not have any sheet music for this piece. I play it by ear, and, every time I play it, it's a little different. I just have fun with it. :) I hope you enjoy listening. ♥"

