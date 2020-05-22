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Vaccine Creators Will Refuse The Vaccine !!!
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275 views • May 22, 2020
Back in the days when Swine flu kicked in - they also tried to push mandatory vaccines,it was known that vaccines caused autism due to containing mercury,even science researchers who developed vaccine mentioned they would not take the shot and medical staff did not consider vaccines safe
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