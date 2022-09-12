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Time Is Running Out Fast For Revelation 6 To Begin
Revelation 6:1-4 KJV
(1) And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see.
(2) And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.
(3) And when he had opened the second seal, I heard the second beast say, Come and see.
(4) And there went out another horse that was red: and power was given to him that sat thereon to take peace from the earth, and that they should kill one another: and there was given unto him a great sword.