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Canadian Government Buying Hotel Rooms in Ottawa to Deny Freedom Convoy Accommodations
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60 views • February 10, 2022
Canadian government buying hotel rooms across Ottawa to deny pro-democracy Freedom Convoy protesters and their supporters accommodation in the city. This was the car park of “fully booked” Marriott hotel earlier today.
Found this at MichieMe315 on Rumble.
Found this at MichieMe315 on Rumble.
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