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Why Aren't More Doctors Speaking Out About This Deadly Vaccine? Big Pharma Owns Them
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Words of wisdom from Potatohead Biden - https://twitter.com/capeandcowell/status/1387654242681462785

Which test did you take - https://twitter.com/Angelaisawake/status/1375520833494466571

Angela Nashville twitter - https://twitter.com/angelaisawake?lang=en

Doctors are the problem - https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/this-is-why-your-doctor-gets-aggressive

Pay for performance sheet - https://www.bcbsm.com/providers/value-partnerships/hospital-pay-for-performance.html

Vaccidents happening all over - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-28-vaccidents-now-wrecking-roadways-with-stroked-out-vaccine-takers.html

Joe Rogan tells his audience don't get the vaxx - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9518085/Joe-Rogan-tells-listeners-Spotify-podcast-NOT-vaccinated-theyre-young-healthy.html

Bill Gates reminder on population control - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2Mdf_1LuZI

Florida crack down on protesters - https://www.flgov.com/2020/09/21/governor-ron-desantis-announces-the-combatting-violence-disorder-and-looting-and-law-enforcement-protection-act/

Arizona parents take control of school board - https://electionwiz.com/2021/04/28/arizona-school-board-flees-parents-elect-new-board-vote-to-end-mask-mandate/

Recommended reading: Here is the deep state cabal - https://steverotter.com/rothschild-rockefellers-and-bilgerberg-group-secret-societies/

Radio show host instant karma - https://www.usasupreme.com/video-drunk-driver-jessica-beauvais-says-fk-the-police-drinks-shots-of-vodka-on-facebook-live-before-killing-nypd-cop-in-hit-and-run/

Do viruses even exist - https://twitter.com/sarfsee/status/1386573403423924224

All a conspiracy right - https://twitter.com/CarolineCoramUK/status/1386391762239823872

Deagle website has been removed - https://allnewspipeline.com/Deagel_Is_Gone_Now_Wiped_Off_The_Internet.php

My video on Deagle and population decline - https://www.bitchute.com/video/nXtumBT24VjL/

Unbelievable hail storm in Texas - https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/hail-texas-destruction-apocalypse-video-photo.html

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1387288340706168833


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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