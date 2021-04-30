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Why Aren't More Doctors Speaking Out About This Deadly Vaccine? Big Pharma Owns Them
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221 views • April 30, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Words of wisdom from Potatohead Biden - https://twitter.com/capeandcowell/status/1387654242681462785
Which test did you take - https://twitter.com/Angelaisawake/status/1375520833494466571
Angela Nashville twitter - https://twitter.com/angelaisawake?lang=en
Doctors are the problem - https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/this-is-why-your-doctor-gets-aggressive
Pay for performance sheet - https://www.bcbsm.com/providers/value-partnerships/hospital-pay-for-performance.html
Vaccidents happening all over - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-28-vaccidents-now-wrecking-roadways-with-stroked-out-vaccine-takers.html
Joe Rogan tells his audience don't get the vaxx - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9518085/Joe-Rogan-tells-listeners-Spotify-podcast-NOT-vaccinated-theyre-young-healthy.html
Bill Gates reminder on population control - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2Mdf_1LuZI
Florida crack down on protesters - https://www.flgov.com/2020/09/21/governor-ron-desantis-announces-the-combatting-violence-disorder-and-looting-and-law-enforcement-protection-act/
Arizona parents take control of school board - https://electionwiz.com/2021/04/28/arizona-school-board-flees-parents-elect-new-board-vote-to-end-mask-mandate/
Recommended reading: Here is the deep state cabal - https://steverotter.com/rothschild-rockefellers-and-bilgerberg-group-secret-societies/
Radio show host instant karma - https://www.usasupreme.com/video-drunk-driver-jessica-beauvais-says-fk-the-police-drinks-shots-of-vodka-on-facebook-live-before-killing-nypd-cop-in-hit-and-run/
Do viruses even exist - https://twitter.com/sarfsee/status/1386573403423924224
All a conspiracy right - https://twitter.com/CarolineCoramUK/status/1386391762239823872
Deagle website has been removed - https://allnewspipeline.com/Deagel_Is_Gone_Now_Wiped_Off_The_Internet.php
My video on Deagle and population decline - https://www.bitchute.com/video/nXtumBT24VjL/
Unbelievable hail storm in Texas - https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/hail-texas-destruction-apocalypse-video-photo.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1387288340706168833
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Words of wisdom from Potatohead Biden - https://twitter.com/capeandcowell/status/1387654242681462785
Which test did you take - https://twitter.com/Angelaisawake/status/1375520833494466571
Angela Nashville twitter - https://twitter.com/angelaisawake?lang=en
Doctors are the problem - https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/this-is-why-your-doctor-gets-aggressive
Pay for performance sheet - https://www.bcbsm.com/providers/value-partnerships/hospital-pay-for-performance.html
Vaccidents happening all over - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-28-vaccidents-now-wrecking-roadways-with-stroked-out-vaccine-takers.html
Joe Rogan tells his audience don't get the vaxx - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9518085/Joe-Rogan-tells-listeners-Spotify-podcast-NOT-vaccinated-theyre-young-healthy.html
Bill Gates reminder on population control - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2Mdf_1LuZI
Florida crack down on protesters - https://www.flgov.com/2020/09/21/governor-ron-desantis-announces-the-combatting-violence-disorder-and-looting-and-law-enforcement-protection-act/
Arizona parents take control of school board - https://electionwiz.com/2021/04/28/arizona-school-board-flees-parents-elect-new-board-vote-to-end-mask-mandate/
Recommended reading: Here is the deep state cabal - https://steverotter.com/rothschild-rockefellers-and-bilgerberg-group-secret-societies/
Radio show host instant karma - https://www.usasupreme.com/video-drunk-driver-jessica-beauvais-says-fk-the-police-drinks-shots-of-vodka-on-facebook-live-before-killing-nypd-cop-in-hit-and-run/
Do viruses even exist - https://twitter.com/sarfsee/status/1386573403423924224
All a conspiracy right - https://twitter.com/CarolineCoramUK/status/1386391762239823872
Deagle website has been removed - https://allnewspipeline.com/Deagel_Is_Gone_Now_Wiped_Off_The_Internet.php
My video on Deagle and population decline - https://www.bitchute.com/video/nXtumBT24VjL/
Unbelievable hail storm in Texas - https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/hail-texas-destruction-apocalypse-video-photo.html
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1387288340706168833
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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