RT News - May 19 2025 2PM GMT
69 views • 21 hours ago

May 19, 2025

rt.com



A call for peace any minute now. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are set to pick up the phone and talk. Our correspondent is standing by for analysis. While the two global leaders talk we hear from a senior Russian official who explains why Ukraine's Zelensky is not in the mix for the conversation. That's as Russian troops advance on the battlefield while Zelensky continues to push for an unconditional cease-fire. Disturbing scenes from a hospital in Gaza, after Israeli soldiers apparently disguised as civilians kill a senior commander of one of the military groups in the enclave.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
