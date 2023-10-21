Create New Account
LIFE CHANGING Bitcoin Info. When to Buy? When to Take Profit? Ron Walker
EnergyMe333
Published 12 hours ago


Are We at the Bottom?  How to Build Wealth With Crypto.  Last BTC Top was in Nov 2021. Correctly called by Ron Walker.

FULL SHOW:  BTC News: Bitcoin Is In A Massive Wyckoff Distribution Pattern - Major CRASH Coming in 2024 To 8K

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQJ9-6533zs

Ron Walker Crypto Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@KingoftheCharts/videos

More at www.EnergyMe333.com



bitcoin crash btc crypto finance wyckoff ron walker

