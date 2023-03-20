Conspiracy Theory? or Conspiracy meaning to set up NEW WORLD GOVT?

Mar 19, 2023Nothing in this world is as it seems, truth is covered with lies and lies are mixed with truth, how can we discern what the heck is going on? We test against scripture which is the word of God and suddenly things become a whole lot clearer, crystal clear.

In Hebrew Old Testament

Strong’s concordance

Conspiracy h7195. קֶשֶׁר qesher, keh´-sher; Definition “an (unlawful) alliance”:—

Bible Sense - conspiracy (political) — a plot to carry out some harmful or illegal act; especially a political plot.

DBL (Dictionary of Biblical Languages) - conspiracy, treason, rebellion, i.e., a conscious, planned act. of open defiance of authority, often to set up a new government





Follow along and see how it connects to the times we are living in! Please consider subscribing so others may find this information. Thankyou

