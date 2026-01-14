Problems with the Official Story of the Moon Landing | Prof Jiang Explains

What if humanity’s greatest achievement was also its greatest illusion?

In 1969, the world watched in awe as Neil Armstrong stepped onto the Moon.

But behind the triumph, politics, and perfect broadcast — lies a deeper question: Did we really reach the Moon… or did we only need to believe we did?

In this lecture, Prof. Jiang explores how the Moon Landing became a myth of progress, why it appeared exactly when America was falling apart, and how power uses belief, theater, and technology to shape reality itself.

This isn’t just about 1969 — it’s about how every empire manufactures its own “truth.” This video presents historical interpretations and symbolic analysis for educational discussion. It does not claim to provide factual proof or deny documented events.

Theory and the Politics Behind the Moon Landing

💬 Description Addendum This video examines the moon landing controversy, the psychology of belief, and the political motivations behind America’s 1960s space race. It discusses topics such as NASA’s Apollo missions, revelation of method, learned helplessness, karmic responsibility, and attention capture—ideas often ignored in mainstream discourse.

Prof Jiang unpacks the intersection of history, propaganda, and mythology, revealing how the moon landing story became the most successful narrative of modern civilization.

Mirrored - Prof Jiang Explains

