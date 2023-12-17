Declaration of Independence 2.0

America is occupied by a hostile foreign power. Any of the following sound familiar? The original Declaration of Independence listed among its grievances...
* Imposing taxes without consent.
* Putting people on trial for pretended offenses.
* Depriving us of trial by jury.
* Appropriating our lands.
* Erecting new offices (bureaucracies) and sending swarms of officers (bureaucrats) to harass and steal.
* "Transporting large armies of foreign mercenaries to complete the works of death, desolation, and tyranny."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.