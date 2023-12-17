Create New Account
Declaration of Independence 2.0
Poet Prophet
America is occupied by a hostile foreign power. Any of the following sound familiar? The original Declaration of Independence listed among its grievances...


* Imposing taxes without consent.

* Putting people on trial for pretended offenses.

* Depriving us of trial by jury.

* Appropriating our lands.

* Erecting new offices (bureaucracies) and sending swarms of officers (bureaucrats) to harass and steal.

* "Transporting large armies of foreign mercenaries to complete the works of death, desolation, and tyranny."

