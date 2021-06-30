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Raw Video: Alex Jones Confronts Massive Human Smuggling Operation On The Southern Border
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40 views • June 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Southern Border Crisis
Raw Video shot in sequence of illegal aliens being smuggled by private security under the direction of the Biden controlled border patrol. Warning: Massive Human Smuggling
https://banned.video/watch?id=60dca3020c3ac8365d99323a
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Southern Border Crisis
Raw Video shot in sequence of illegal aliens being smuggled by private security under the direction of the Biden controlled border patrol. Warning: Massive Human Smuggling
https://banned.video/watch?id=60dca3020c3ac8365d99323a
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Infowars is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
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