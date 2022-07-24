GRUESOME.... Vaccinated Rafael Nadal collapses during a live US Open press conference.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Vaccinated Tennis World No2 Rafael Nadal has an attack live during press conferenceTennis World No2 Rafael Nadal has an attack live on air. He tried to persuade World No1 Novak Djokovic to get jabbed for the Australian open but Djokovic declined. Djokovic is currently banned from playing in the US open because he refuses to get vaccinated..Convid vaccine advocate Rafael Nadal collapses at press conference.
@HATSTRUTH 🎩