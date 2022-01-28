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DR. PAUL ALEXANDER: COVID RESPONSE IS A CATASTROPHIC FAILURE
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82 views • January 28, 2022
At the onset of the pandemic, Dr. Alexander advocated for the targeted protection of the elderly while keeping the economy and schools open. He said that shutting down the county in a bid to stop the spread of the virus was a "catastrophic failure" that claimed more American lives than COVID itself.
As a medical professional, Dr. Alexander said that the vaccines do not work as expected and do not prevent infection. Moreover, since the shots are associated with in-numerous side effects and their manufacturers are shielded from any liability, children should not be vaccinated against COVID.
Dr. Paul Alexander is the former COVID Pandemic advisor to the World Health Organization (2020) and former Senior Advisor to the White House, specifically for the COVID Pandemic policy in the U.S. government, Health and Human Services (HHS).
To learn more about Dr. Paul Alexander, go to https://www.drpaulalexander.com/
As a medical professional, Dr. Alexander said that the vaccines do not work as expected and do not prevent infection. Moreover, since the shots are associated with in-numerous side effects and their manufacturers are shielded from any liability, children should not be vaccinated against COVID.
Dr. Paul Alexander is the former COVID Pandemic advisor to the World Health Organization (2020) and former Senior Advisor to the White House, specifically for the COVID Pandemic policy in the U.S. government, Health and Human Services (HHS).
To learn more about Dr. Paul Alexander, go to https://www.drpaulalexander.com/
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