Broadband Light Therapy (BBL) for Beautiful Skin with Bailie Munoz

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Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Bailie Munoz, Aesthetician at Hotze Health & Wellness Center as they discuss Broadband Light (BBL) Therapy and other non-invasive aesthetic services that are safe and effective for both corrective and preventative treatments.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
Physicians Preference International Pharmacy provides clean, safe, and natural skincare products:
https://physicianspreferencerx.com/
To contact the Hotze Aesthetics Department, go to HotzeBeauty.com or call 281-698-8770.