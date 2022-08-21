WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 07MAR22 - Plane Landing Goes Wrong

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/Mvck0MsS9Lo
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #159
Links to sources:
Plane Landing Goes Wrong - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Flying Close Behind - https://www.facebook.com/MikoyanGurev...
Off-road - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=588...
Formation - https://www.instagram.com/p/CZuTCd4BRDU/
Forest Landing - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Firefighting Plane - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=497...
Windy Day - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9doTf...
Low Pass - https://youtu.be/38rnbYdkFuU
Flying Low - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=101...
Balloons - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet