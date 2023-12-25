Create New Account
Richard Burdick's Fourtitude Four for Four - #Flute, #altoflute, #oboe & #BassClarinet Movement TWO
Richard O Burdick
Published 20 hours ago

This, the second movement of this work is a "bittersweet" sort of work, that features to oboe. It has many similar but mostly subtally all different phrases that go from soft to loud. Soft to loud like a saw-tooth shape.


Learn more at https://i-ching-music.com/opus342.html

Keywords
flutequartetoboealtoflutebassclarinetchambermusic newmusic

