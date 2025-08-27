Morning Manna - August 27, 2025 - Storing Wisdom, Reaping Life

In today’s Morning Manna, we explore Proverbs 10:13-16 and uncover the contrast between wisdom and folly, preparation and destruction, righteousness and sin. Solomon teaches that the wise store up knowledge and guard their lips, while the foolish invite ruin with careless words. We also examine how true security is not found in riches but in walking in God’s ways, where righteous labor produces life and eternal reward. Join us as we dig into God’s Word and discover how wisdom builds while foolishness destroys. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf