RT News - October 3 2025 6AM GMT

October 3, 2025

President Putin says Russia is ready to dust off its nuclear arsenal and respond in kind, if other world powers carry out atomic weapons tests. Also at the Valdai Discussion Club session Putin says Moscow and Washington are trying to resolve issues peacefully despite disagreements and he outlines a pathway to improving bilateral ties. The Russian President confirms Moscow is ready to back Washington's plan to end the war in Gaza as long as certain key conditions are met. The creation of a Palestinian state tops the list.





