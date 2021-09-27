Follow The Science? CDC Director Throws Expert Committee Under The Bus

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CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has chosen to ignore the recommendation of her own panel of medical professional experts that booster shots were not necessary for the vast majority of the population. Walensky has sided with the vax manufacturers and endorsed boosters, promising even more astronomical profits for Big Pharma. Science...or politics? Also today: Norway dumps all existing coronavirus restrictions while Netherlands adopts Soviet-style internal digital passports, allowing only vaxxed to take part in daily life? Science and science?