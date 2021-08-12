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A Lion's Gate Friendly Reminder of How Powerful You Are & To Remember What You're Here To Do
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
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40 views • August 12, 2021
This is your friendly Leo here to remind folks of how powerful they are and to encourage anyone to continue their own unique life path, activations, remembrance, holistic health, healing, inner work, divine alignments and missions for this incarnation.. Keep your temple clean so that energy flows properly within you and use it wisely.. Stay fearless, courageous & compassionate..

We're here to master the matrix, not escape it, and when our time is up, avoid the soul recycling traps with the phantom matrix via the Saturn-Moon soul harvesting tech- that's another topic to see about how we can dismantle all that..

PEACE

AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427

Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind

Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli

LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/

BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind

NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind

vaxx playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S

Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT

Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX

MASK ARTICLES: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks

Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
Keywords
spiritualityconsciousnessnatural lawencouragementempowermentlions gate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy