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"WE WILL BE LOOKING AT WHAT CONTACT TRACING LOOKS LIKE IN THE NEW WORLD ORDER"
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91 views • September 09, 2021
Dr. Kerry Chant, the Chief Health Officer of New South Wales, Australia sent social media into a frenzy, after she referred to a post-lockdown “New World Order” during a Covid-19 press conference.
Both Dr Chant and Hazzard have referenced the New World Order.
Following Dr. Chant’s remark, “New World Order” began to trend on Twitter in both Australia and the United Kingdom.
Both Dr Chant and Hazzard have referenced the New World Order.
Following Dr. Chant’s remark, “New World Order” began to trend on Twitter in both Australia and the United Kingdom.
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