Pope Leo In The East. Pope Trump In The West. Ben Carson Drunk With Wine. New Light In Revelation 13
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
48 views • 1 day ago

President Donald Trump and Pope Leo X1V are Global Leaders. The U.S. now has two world leaders. They could not be more different. Leo XIV is the first U.S.-born pope. Some see his election as a repudiation of the Trump administration. The U.S. now has two top-level leaders on the global stage — and there is evidence to suggest Pope Leo XIV will cut a stark contrast with President Donald Trump. As Cardinal Robert Prevost, Leo also criticized both Trump and Vice President JD Vance on social media. As recently as February, he shared a headline saying that Vance, who is Catholic, was “wrong” to suggest Christians should prioritize loving their countrymen over foreigners.


Jesuit Leader: “The Catholic Takeover of the U.S. is Almost Complete”


Cardinal Dolan describes Pope XIV as 'citizen of the world,' will build bridges with Trump. Pope Leo XIV hails from Chicago and is the first American pontiff


New York Cardinal Dolan says new pope will seek to 'build bridges' with Trump


How Pope Leo XIV became the conclave’s stealth candidate. Prevost, who was promoted by Francis and has a knack for management and a zeal for missionary work, was a stronger candidate than many outside the Vatican knew.


Cardinal Dolan, Bishop Barron to serve on Trump’s new religious liberty commission


Bishop Robert Barron: Pope Leo XIV is a man of extraordinary ability


Bishop explains meaning behind new pope's 'very intriguing' papal name


Keywords
donald trumpchristian persecutionrevelation 13catholicismchurch and statesunday lawpope leoseparation of church and statejd vancemake america religiouspope leo xivrobert prevost
