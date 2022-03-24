97 Military Facilities Destroyed by Russia in 24 Hrs

"The Russian Armed Forces used sea-based high-precision long-range weapons to strike military facilities near the Ukrainian city of Rovno (also spelled as Rivne), Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official spokesman for the Defence ministry of the russian Federation said.

According to the ministry, a large arsenal of weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the settlement of Orzhev, 14 km from Rovno. The arsenal also contained equipment and hardware that Ukraine received from Western countries, Konashenkov noted.

In the last 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces, including military aviation and missile troops have struck 97 facilities of Ukraine's military infrastructure. Among them, there are two launchers and a transport-loading vehicle of the Tochka-U tactical missile system, eight anti-aircraft missile systems, including six Buk-M1 and one S-300 system.

Eight field artillery pieces and three NATO-made artillery reconnaissance stations were destroyed.

Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Su-24 in the air near the town of Izyum, 16 drones near Rozhin, Karashev and the village of Maxim Gorky."

- Pravda Report