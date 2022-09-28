Clones And Organic Robotoids Part 2

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Jim Crenshaw
September 23, 2022
They are everywhere. Just turn on the TV. Well if you have TV. I don't have one but I am exposed to it from time to time try as hard as I can to stay away from it.
Source: OpenYourEyez: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sJidVTqdPDBM/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/TE0CJNVf2l5j/