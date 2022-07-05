Six written transcripts of our latest video presentations and downloadable audio podcasts. JB West and JB East present: See You in The Hague!

TRANSCRIPT: USDems + Ukraine + BW + BigRx + BLPM = Evil squared. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #20T

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/06/25/transcript-usdems-ukraine-bw-bigrx-blpm-evil-squared-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-20t/

TRANSCRIPT: Evidence in Ukraine is piling up against Westerners for the anticipated Moscow War Crime Trials. JB West and JB East Present: See You in the Hague! #21T

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/06/22/transcript-evidence-in-ukraine-is-piling-up-against-westerners-for-the-anticipated-moscow-war-crime-trials-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-21t/

TRANSCRIPT: Does Ukraine equal Taiwan? Do they mean World War III? JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #22T

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/07/04/transcript-does-ukraine-equal-taiwan-do-they-mean-world-war-iii-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-22t/

TRANSCRIPT: More war crimes uncovered in NATO's Ukraine: organ harvesting behind the Red Cross. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #23T

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/06/23/transcript-more-war-crimes-uncovered-in-natos-ukraine-organ-harvesting-behind-the-red-cross-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-23t/

TRANSCRIPT: $40 billion to arm Ukraine? It couldn’t happen before 1950. How the military-industrial complex took over the USA. JB West and JB East present: See You in The Hague! #24T

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/06/21/transcript-40-billion-to-arm-ukraine-it-couldnt-happen-before-1950-how-the-military-industrial-complex-took-over-the-usa-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-24t/

TRANSCRIPT: Mao Zedong and Ho Chi Minh - Why they won. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #25T

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/07/05/transcript-mao-zedong-and-ho-chi-minh-why-they-won-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-25t/