19. DERO Course: Dero Blockchain (Encrypted Account Based Model)

GTWY Academy Presents "DERO and DVM-BASIC: The Complete Developer's Guide"



https://dero.io



Notes:

- 1:08 : "...your bank, in the case of a leak of customer's information, including names and account balances..."

- 4:40 : It's not so much the blockchain protocol that looks for UTXOs, but the wallet. The transaction is created inside the wallet, and then broadcasted to the network.It is the wallet that gathers valid UTXOs in order to create the transaction. That being said, when miners are picking transactions from the transactions pool, they do perform validations on them, and miners are running a software that is an implementation of the blockchain protocol.

- 6:05 : You could think of the strike-through of a UTXO as "debiting the sender's account", adding/creating a new UTXO as "crediting the recipient/receiver's account, and adding/creating a new UTXO for the change as "re-crediting the sender's account" with the change.

- 6:55 : "...you will receive some change..."

- 8:58 : "...in order to cover the Amount and the Fees..."

- 9:28 : Again, it's not the blockchain protocol, but the wallet that looks for Outputs and finds Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXOs), even if the transaction will later be validated by miners, according to the rules defined in the blockchain protocol.

- 11:05 : No valid UTXO, or no more valid UTXO is equivalent to: Balance = 0

- 11:35 : "...at a random time, or random Block Height..."

- 13: 22 : "...the wallet needs to make sure..."

- 14:25 : "...the wallet can use that UTXO as input for that transaction..."

- 20:45 : "...the wallet looks at outputs (on the blockchain) related to Sophia..."

- 22:05 : "...Jackson...ended up with 0..." -> We actually don't know that, because as we said before, here, we are just looking at a snapshot of a segment of the blockchain, taken at a given timestamp/block height, and we don't know if Jackson received some UTXOs previously, in the past, and that are still valid. Therefore, the balance of Jackson could be way above 0!

- 26:01 : "mechanism" -> "concept"

- 27:16 : "Either it is done on a transparent UTXO blockchain protocol, or on a privacy-focused UTXO blockchain protocol..."

- 28:39 : "UTXOs" -> "transaction amounts"

- 30:15 : "...the key will be the name, and the value will be the balance..."

- 31:13 : To be honest with you, I don't know if Dero is using the Main Address of accounts, or the Public Key of accounts, either way, the concept of tracking account balances remains the same.

- 31:15 : I don't think that Integrated Addresses with Payment ID would be used here, for that purpose, sorry.

- 32:50 : Which provides a lots of security to the blockchain, the network, and its participants.

- 35:59 : "holding" -> "tracking"

