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Dr. José Luis Sevillano on strange tentacle-like "life form" found in Pfizer vaccine
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344 views • February 23, 2022
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/tentacle.html
Dr. Sevillano has been tracking these structures and monitoring their growth pattern and behavior.
It's striking that these structures show no movement, yet they grow as the hours go by.
Researchers such as Dr. Pablo Campra and Mik Andersen of Corona2Inspect theorize that these filaments grow thanks to the action of DNA crystals, which possess information that gives these filaments in question the necessary instructions for their expansion by one of their poles.
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Dr. Sevillano has been tracking these structures and monitoring their growth pattern and behavior.
It's striking that these structures show no movement, yet they grow as the hours go by.
Researchers such as Dr. Pablo Campra and Mik Andersen of Corona2Inspect theorize that these filaments grow thanks to the action of DNA crystals, which possess information that gives these filaments in question the necessary instructions for their expansion by one of their poles.
If you like the videos ORWELLITO subtitles and the content they post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Mirrored - ORWELLITO
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
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