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NY Rep. Lee Zeldin on his plan to turn around crime in state
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0 view • July 11, 2021
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., GOP candidate for governor of New York, argues it's important to 'support law enforcement more, not less,' and weighs in on the migrant surge at the southern border.
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