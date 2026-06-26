Date: June 26, 2026. Lesson 125-2026. Title: Faith Friday - The Miracle Waits for the First Step

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart begin a three-part series on faith by examining what they call Threshold Faith—the faith that steps forward before the miracle appears. Drawing from Joshua 3:14–17, they explore Israel's crossing of the Jordan River at flood stage, where God did not part the waters before the priests moved, but only after their feet touched the brim of the overflowing river. This powerful lesson reveals that biblical faith is not passive belief or careful calculation; it is obedient action taken on the authority of God's Word when circumstances make success appear impossible. Rick and Doc show how God often places His people at flooded Jordans, where the promise is visible but the obstacle seems insurmountable, and how the miracle frequently waits on the threshold step. The study also examines the responsibility of spiritual leaders to go first, the connection between Joshua's narrative and Hebrews 11:1, and why every act of courageous obedience becomes a testimony for future generations. Faith is not proven when the waters have already parted—it is proven when the foot enters the flood.

Lesson 125-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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