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News teams from the UK Column and America's Infowars expose Bill and Melinda Gates and their influence over our two great countries public health policy.
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20 views • May 16, 2021
The topics are discussed in detail by the UK Column News team and from an American perspective an excellent documentary produced by Alex Jones at Infowars.com reveals recap of the history of Bill Gates, and his rebranding himself as the worlds 'Doctor'. Alex claims Bill Gates is the most hated man in the world and everything is leading to the mans downfall. Secrets about the vaccine are revealed.
UK COLUMN NEWS - 12TH MAY 2021
Watch the full video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTBWeUI1OeqR/
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
41:51 - Bill Gates Influence Over Public Health Policy
Sources:
*************
CW Article - https://bit.ly/3om69rj
Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/ibFDQLd
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/CgHwj
Reported Telephone Call: - https://bit.ly/3o8sAA3
RT Article: - https://archive.is/U7FBkAlex Jones responds to Gates plea for privacy whilst he goes through his divorce from Melinda after 27 years. Alex said Melinda was his beard! You don't get your privacy you bastard! 9 min.
Watch the full video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGgH1VRG4Xje/
ALEX JONES LAYS OUT SECRETS OF BILL AND MELINDA GATES DIVORCE
UK COLUMN NEWS - 12TH MAY 2021
Watch the full video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTBWeUI1OeqR/
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
41:51 - Bill Gates Influence Over Public Health Policy
Sources:
*************
CW Article - https://bit.ly/3om69rj
Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/ibFDQLd
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/CgHwj
Reported Telephone Call: - https://bit.ly/3o8sAA3
RT Article: - https://archive.is/U7FBkAlex Jones responds to Gates plea for privacy whilst he goes through his divorce from Melinda after 27 years. Alex said Melinda was his beard! You don't get your privacy you bastard! 9 min.
Watch the full video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGgH1VRG4Xje/
ALEX JONES LAYS OUT SECRETS OF BILL AND MELINDA GATES DIVORCE
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