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News teams from the UK Column and America's Infowars expose Bill and Melinda Gates and their influence over our two great countries public health policy.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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20 views • May 16, 2021
The topics are discussed in detail by the UK Column News team and from an American perspective an excellent documentary produced by Alex Jones at Infowars.com reveals recap of the history of Bill Gates, and his rebranding himself as the worlds 'Doctor'. Alex claims Bill Gates is the most hated man in the world and everything is leading to the mans downfall. Secrets about the vaccine are revealed.

UK COLUMN NEWS - 12TH MAY 2021

Watch the full video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTBWeUI1OeqR/
https://www.ukcolumn.org/

41:51 - Bill Gates Influence Over Public Health Policy

Sources:
*************

CW Article - https://bit.ly/3om69rj

Guardian Article: - https://cutt.ly/ibFDQLd

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/CgHwj

Reported Telephone Call: - https://bit.ly/3o8sAA3

RT Article: - https://archive.is/U7FBkAlex Jones responds to Gates plea for privacy whilst he goes through his divorce from Melinda after 27 years. Alex said Melinda was his beard! You don't get your privacy you bastard! 9 min.

Watch the full video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGgH1VRG4Xje/

ALEX JONES LAYS OUT SECRETS OF BILL AND MELINDA GATES DIVORCE
Keywords
powerbill gates
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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