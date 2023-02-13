How is it still possible?.... 😖

Some people refuse to see it (?)

I come from a narcissistic family who manipulate and blame others for their own shortcomings. Old news. However, these times should be an eye opener, right? Well, why are they still acting like this? What is it exactly?

Cognitive dissonance, pride, extreme narcissism, satanism, some demonic possession? Is that because of the jabs and PCR tests only or something truly evil? In any case, actions speak louder than words.

They say they love me and give me hatred, blaming me for telling the truth, bursting their bubble of fake happiness. Sorry for the rant. These people, my family, will end up feeding me to the wolves, forced treatment, no matter what to save their pride for I can in no way be right. Sad to see the true nature of people when challenges are thrown at them.

Saving humanity, sometimes I think if it is worth saving those people. Why am I still trying? Maybe I shouldn't. I hear my mom say "we are still family". She said it as if I should be happy with that.

The pure irony 🙄

Any tips how to deal with stubborn narcissists? Write me at : [email protected]