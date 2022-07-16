Georgia Guidestones Traced to UFOs - Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI)

Dr. Gene Kim, REAL Bible Believers





Jul 14, 2022 Hi, I'm Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI). I am the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in both the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God.





Visit the Real Bible Believers website to learn more: https://www.realbiblebelievers.com/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60pvJ-ebR7I