DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS REVEALED
What is happening
Published 20 hours ago

DrRobertYoung

93 Patents Found For The Invention & Use of Directed Energy Weapons Technology (DEWs) Since 1958!

A List of 93 Patents for the Invention and Use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) in Targeting Individuals and/or Groups of People Including Animals & Personal & Business Property


The following Abstract and PDF is the US Patent for Laser Directed Microwave Direct Energy Weapons (DEWs) Technology!


Abstract


A directed energy weapon includes a number of laser units, each including a fiber laser generating an output beam with a power of at least 1 kW from a fiber, an objective lens arrangement for focusing the output beam into a focused beam directed towards a target, and a fine adjustment mechanism for adjusting a direction of the focused beam.


A beam deflector arrangement is deployed to deflect a portion of the focused beam from each laser unit as a deflected beam in a direction in predefined relation to a direction of the focused beam. An angle sensing unit generates an output indicative of a current direction of said deflected beam for each of said laser units. A controller actuates the fine adjustment mechanisms based on the output from the angle sensing unit to maintain a desired relative alignment between directions of the focused beams.


More articles on the reveal of DEW - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/blog/search/dew


Are So-Called [Wild] Fires Caused by Nature, Geoengineering, Chemtrails or Directed Energy Weapons? - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/was-the-wild-fire-in-lahaina-maui-hawaii-caused-by-geoengineering


Robert Young DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner www.drrobertyoung.com/blog


